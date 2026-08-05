Traffic may now use the modified intersection of Strathallan St, Portsmouth Dr and Wharf St in Dunedin after it reopened on Wednesday. Part of Strathallan St had been closed since May 18 while a second left-hand turn was added into Wharf St. This replaced a right turn from Strathallan St into Portsmouth Dr. The new configuration is aimed at improving traffic flow into the central city from the south. The road had been due to reopen on Tuesday, but there was a delay because contractors were busy dealing with snow. Photo: Gerard O’Brien