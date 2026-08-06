A car has crashed into a lamppost in South Dunedin, bringing the pole down and leaving the vehicle badly damaged.

Police said they were called to the single-vehicle crash, on Andersons Bay Rd near McBride St, at 5:15pm on Thursday.

A police spokesman said there didn’t appear to be any injuries but the road heading towards the city was blocked following the crash.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended.

On Thursday morning, one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on an icy Kaikorai Valley Rd.