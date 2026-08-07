Police seized half a kilo of methamphetamine worth about $150,000 in a raid in Christchurch today.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Brad Grainger said the Canterbury Major and Organised Crime Unit executed the raid at a Lyttleton St property.

“Police located and seized approximately 505 grams of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $150,000.”

He said a 54-year-old man would appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

“This seizure will prevent a significant quantity of methamphetamine from reaching our community.

“We see firsthand the harm this can cause our community and every seizure

represents fewer opportunities for organised criminal groups to profit

from the harm caused.”

— Allied Media