Advocacy for community housing options in Dunedin will need to take a slightly different form after one approach was shelved. The Dunedin City Council had been set to consider a notice of motion on the subject from Cr Marie Laufiso at Thursday’s meeting, but she ended up withdrawing it. Cr Laufiso said she accepted advice from council chief executive Sandy Graham the motion’s wording would not produce the outcomes intended — an adjusted version would be prepared for early next month. The original notice asked for council staff to explore options for development of community housing on undeveloped land owned by either the council or government agency Kāinga Ora, requested a report about implications for the council’s 2027-37 long-term plan and asked staff to prepare a briefing for incoming government ministers. It also requested a strategy be developed for planning and operation of the council’s community housing portfolio. The motion was to be backed by Cr John Chambers. Cr Chambers said Cr Laufiso accepted advice the matter would be better progressed through a different mechanism in the coming weeks. During a public forum segment at the start of the meeting, Abbeyfield Dunedin housing trust chairman Alan Somerville and West Harbour Community Board member Duncan Eddy spoke in favour of the proposed motion. Cr Laufiso thanked the speakers and said she acknowledged disappointment and frustration that the motion was withdrawn.