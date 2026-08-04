A celebration of winter produce, this vibrant salad brings together crisp radicchio, sweet juicy pears, crunchy celery and toasted hazelnuts for a delicious combination of colour, texture and flavour. It all comes together with a tangy yoghurt, honey and mustard dressing, making it the perfect accompaniment to your dinner and perfect for a light lunch. Serves: 4 Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 8–10 minutes Skill: Easy Salad 1 small radicchio, leaves separated and torn 2 ripe but firm pears, cored and thinly sliced 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced on an angle 1 small fennel bulb, very finely shaved (reserve the fronds) ½ cup hazelnuts Freshly ground black pepper Pinch of salt flakes Yoghurt dressing ½ cup plain Greek yoghurt 1 Tbsp wholegrain mustard 1 Tbsp honey 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil Salt and freshly ground black pepper Method Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake. Spread the hazelnuts on to a baking tray and toast for 8–10 minutes, or until lightly golden and fragrant. Cool slightly, then rub away as much of the skins as possible using a clean tea towel. Roughly crush the hazelnuts. Set aside. To make the dressing, whisk together the yoghurt, wholegrain mustard, honey, lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. If you prefer a thinner consistency, stir through a splash of cold water. Arrange the radicchio, pear, celery and shaved fennel onto a large serving platter. Drizzle over enough dressing to lightly coat the salad and gently toss to combine. Scatter over the toasted hazelnuts and fennel fronds, then finish with a generous grind of black pepper. Serve immediately with any remaining dressing on the side.