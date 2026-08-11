Winter vegetables really come into their own in this colourful warm salad. Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of the beetroot and onions, while red cabbage, caraway and a splash of vinegar add plenty of flavour. Finished with toasted hazelnuts and fresh dill, it’s a delicious side for roast meats or equally enjoyable on its own. Serves: 4–6 Prep time: 20 minutes Cook time: 45–60 minutes Skill: Easy 650g beetroot (approx) 1 large red onion 500g red cabbage, finely sliced 2–3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar (or balsamic vinegar) ½ tsp caraway seeds 30g toasted hazelnuts, lightly crushed Small handful fresh dill, roughly chopped (optional) Sea salt flakes Freshly cracked black pepper Method Cook the beetroot in a saucepan of lightly salted water until tender, about 35–45 minutes depending on size. Drain, allow to cool slightly, then rub away the skins. Cut into bite-sized wedges. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake. Slice the red onion into thick rounds, keeping the slices intact. Drizzle a little olive oil over a large baking tray and arrange the onion rounds in a single layer. Season lightly with sea salt. Place the sliced red cabbage into a large bowl. Drizzle with the remaining olive oil, add the vinegar, sprinkle over the caraway seeds and season generously with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Toss well to coat, then scatter over and around the onions. Toss the beetroot wedges with a little extra olive oil and season lightly before scattering over the cabbage. Roast for 15–20 minutes, or until the onions have softened and sweetened and the cabbage is just tender while still retaining a little texture. Remove from the oven, scatter over the lightly crushed toasted hazelnuts and serve warm. If you have some on hand, sprinkle over the chopped fresh dill just before serving.