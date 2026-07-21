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Alison Lambert
alison.lambert@odt.co.nz

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Food & WineJuly 21

Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes

Golden, crisp and packed with flavour, these roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes are guaranteed to disappear quickly
Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes
Roasted cauliflower and cheese croquettes
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Food & WineJuly 14

Brown butter pear cake

Fresh pears and nutty brown butter are a perfect match in this simple, comforting cake.
Brown butter pear cake
Brown butter pear cake
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Food & WineJuly 7

Silverbeet, white beans and lemon

Silverbeet has to be one of winter’s hardest-working vegetables.
Silverbeet, white beans and lemon
Silverbeet, white beans and lemon
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Food & WineJune 30

Pear, ginger and oat crumble slice

Pears and ginger are a classic pairing, and this crumble slice is a great way to make the most of them.
Pear, ginger and oat crumble slice
Pear, ginger and oat crumble slice
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Food & WineJune 23

Moroccan-inspired carrot salad

Sweet carrots, fragrant herbs and warm cumin come together in this simple salad inspired by the classic Moroccan carrot salads found across North Africa.
Moroccan-inspired carrot salad
Moroccan-inspired carrot salad
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Food & WineJune 16

Potato, leek and dill soup

Few soups are as dependable as potato and leek. 
Potato, leek and dill soup
Potato, leek and dill soup
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Food & WineJune 9

Simple pleasures

Some of the best winter meals come from the simplest beginnings.
Simple pleasures
Simple pleasures
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Food & WineJune 3

Kimchi and tofu cabbage rolls

There’s something satisfying about wrapping a simple filling in cabbage and letting it cook gently in broth.
Kimchi and tofu cabbage rolls
Kimchi and tofu cabbage rolls
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Food & WineMay 26

Feijoa and lime no-churn ice cream

There’s a short window where feijoas are at their best, soft, fragrant and impossible to ignore.
Feijoa and lime no-churn ice cream
Feijoa and lime no-churn ice cream
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Food & WineMay 19

Leek and feta pie

A simple pie with memories of the flavours of Greece.
Leek and feta pie
Leek and feta pie