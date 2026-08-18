With pumpkins at their best through winter, this loaf is a lovely way to make the most of the season. Roasting the pumpkin first gives the puree a naturally sweet, rich flavour and creates a beautifully moist cake, gently spiced with cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. It’s just the thing with a cup of tea, served warm with butter or enjoyed as an afternoon treat. Prep time: 20 minutes (plus roasting pumpkin) Cook time: 60-70 minutes Skill: Moderate Serves: 10–12 Homemade Pumpkin Puree You’ll need 425g pumpkin puree. Place 600g-700g pumpkin (depending on size), cut in half lengthways, cut-side down on a baking paper-lined tray. Bake at 160°C fan bake for 40-50 minutes, or until the flesh is completely tender when pierced with a knife. (Smaller pumpkins may cook a little quicker.) Allow to cool, scoop the flesh from the skin and blend until smooth. If the puree seems watery, drain it in a sieve for 20-30 minutes before using. LOAF 425g homemade pumpkin puree 120ml neutral-flavoured oil 3 large eggs 200g caster sugar 100g light brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract 295g plain flour 1½ tsp baking powder ¾ tsp baking soda ¾ tsp fine salt 1½ tsp ground cinnamon ½ tsp ground ginger ¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg 2 pinches ground cloves Cinnamon Sugar Topping 2 Tbsp caster sugar 1 tsp ground cinnamon Method Preheat the oven to 160°C fan bake. Grease and line a 23 x 13 cm loaf tin. Whisk together the pumpkin puree, oil, eggs, both sugars and vanilla until smooth. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices, folding gently until just combined. Spoon into the prepared tin and smooth the surface. Mix together the topping ingredients and sprinkle evenly over the batter. Bake for 60-70 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Leave in the tin for 10-15 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.