The staff at the Cromwell Night ‘n Day fled out the back as a man started smashing up the shop this afternoon.

The owners, who did not want to be named, said they were devastated by the incident which had left them very shaken.

As soon as the man entered the shop all the staff quickly went out back and nobody was injured.

The smashed panes of the glass door are clearly visible behind the police tape which has been strung outside the store.

Police said officers were on scene within minutes and took the man into custody.

The business suffered extensive damage, but no injuries were reported.

- Allied Media.