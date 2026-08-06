More than 7000 people packed into Anderson Park Rose Garden on Saturday night, turning out in record numbers to mark ten years of Light Up Cromwell. The magic of lanterns worked again, with a night organisers called their “biggest and best yet.” The milestone event, now firmly established as one of the region’s most popular and highly anticipated winter celebrations drew visitors form well beyond Central Otago, with some travelling from as far afield as the Bay of Islands and Bluff to be part of the occasion. [Missing Credit]Onlookers release lanterns into the night sky at Anderson Park Rose Garden as Light Up Winter Cromwell marked its 10th anniversary on Saturday night. Photo: Keyframe Media Entry to the event, keeping with previous years was by voluntary gold coin donation , while this year’s official lanterns sold out well ahead of the big night — a first for the event. For Tanya Dennis, Marketing Communications, Sponsorship & Funding Manager for the Cromwell & Districts Promotion Group, the night delivered on every level. "It was epic. Fantastic for so many reasons — this year felt truly special,” she said. [Missing Credit]An aerial performer captivates the crowd with an aerobatic display above Anderson Park Rose Garden during Saturday's Light Up Winter festivities. Photo: Keyframe Media Conditions on the night could hardly have been better either, with still, clear winter skies setting the stage for the night’s signature moment, the mass lantern release. Hundreds of lanterns lifted silently into the night sky above the Rose Garden, a moment Ms Dennis said was “magic.” "To stand in the middle of Anderson Park and look around at thousands of smiling faces was something we'll never forget. For 10 years this event has been about bringing people together, and this year truly reflected that,” she said. "Every generation, every culture, locals and visitors alike all sharing one magical evening together. It was everything we hoped it would be, and more." [Missing Credit]Hundreds of glowing lanterns fill the night sky above Crowell during the 10th anniversary Light Up Winter celebrations. Photo: Keyframe Media New Zealand television personality Matt Chisholm made his debut as the event’s Master of Ceremonies, while More FM Breakfast host Joel Palmer once again led the countdown into the exciting lantern release. To mark the10th anniversary, organisers added an inaugural Laser Show Finale immediately after the lantern release, lighting up the Rose Garden in a burst of colour and music to close out the night. Local school and community groups also played a starring role throughout the evening. Cromwell Primary School and Goldfields Primary School students contributed glowing lantern displays to the park’s illuminated woodland, while the Cromwell MenzShed built handcrafted winter-themed props, helping transform the park into a “magical storybook setting,” organisers said. The Cromwell Lions Club once again ran their popular Thomas the Train rides. Cromwell College bands No Curfew, Wasted Potential, Offshore, and The Octaves provided live entertainment on the main stage. [Missing Credit]The Rose Garden lights up in colour during the inaugural Laser Show Finale, a new addition marking Light Up Winter Cromwell's 10th anniversary. Photo: Keyframe Media The evening’s long-running Light Up Your Hat competition, sponsored by Barrett Homes Central Otago, drew a record field of entries for the 10th anniversary year. Winners spanned five age categories with 4-year-old Abby Divers winning the Under 5s with a mirror-ball-topped creation, through to Lucia Wilson’s “Squid Lid” claiming the 18+ title. In the corporate category, Santana Minerals took the win as the sole entrant, presenting a mining-themed hat complete with miniature diggers and glowing “gold” nuggets. Central Otago Mayor Tamah Alley, who attended the celebration with her family, said the evening was a reminder of the value of community events centred around “wonder, connection and joy”, thanking the organising committee for the night. "The lights, lanterns and atmosphere created the kind of experiences that become core memories for families, both young and old.” She said the event’s accessibility was a key component of community engagement. “Community events should be accessible to everyone, and thanks to generous community funding, it was fantastic to see entry available for just a gold coin donation". "Light Up Winter has grown into an event that attracts visitors from across New Zealand, bringing people into Cromwell and supporting our wider region. I have no doubt many families now make it an annual tradition.” Caitlin Dykes, Chair of the Cromwell & Districts Promotion Group, said none of it would be possible without the volunteers and community groups behind the scenes. ""This event simply wouldn't happen without our volunteers, sponsors, funders and community partners,” she said. "Every glowing installation, every performance, every smiling volunteer and every magical moment is the result of people generously giving their time, skills and support.” With the 10th anniversary now behind them, organisers said planning is already underway for what comes next. "Ten years feels like a huge milestone, but it also feels like the beginning of an exciting new chapter," Ms Dennis said. "We're incredibly proud of what our community has created together. We have plenty of ideas for the future and we're committed to ensuring Light Up Winter continues to evolve while protecting the magic and heart that people have fallen in love with." carys.trotter@alliedmedia.co.nz