We can all breathe out again — Fabian Holland is back. The towering All Blacks lock worked up a good sweat at Logan Park yesterday. The 23-year-old is expected to be named in the Otago side to defend the Ranfurly Shield against Mid Canterbury in Alexandra on Friday afternoon. Holland has been sidelined since he dislocated his shoulder during a preseason game for the Highlanders against Moana Pasifika in February. The clash with Mid Canterbury should mark his return to play. “I’m really looking forward to it, and what better way than wearing the Golden O?’’ he said. “It’s been a wee while. So, yeah, it’s good to get a ball in your hands again and be around the team and play a bit of footy.’’ There is another team out early next week which Holland will be following closely. The All Blacks name their squad for the old-school tour of South Africa on Monday. Holland, who moved from the Netherlands as a teenager to follow his dream of playing professional rugby, would very much like to see his name on that list. He played 12 tests last year before being named World Rugby’s breakthrough player. “I would lie if I said it wasn’t a motivator for me to get my rehab right and whatnot. “But those are things that are out of my control, selection-wise. The only thing I can control is to nail my rehab, get in the best nick possible and just kind of make the most out of the journey. “It is not often you get five months off with no rugby where you can just work on your body and work on parts of your game that you normally don’t have the time to work on. So, really, it was a good opportunity and I feel like we ticked a lot of boxes.’’ Holland has been impressed with the All Blacks under new coach Dave Rennie. They were impressive in their last test against Ireland and showed a return to a more expansive style of rugby. “I managed to catch up with a few in Christchurch when they had their first test. It just seems like they’re really gelling well together and playing a really exciting brand of rugby, which is really cool to see.’’ German-born All Black Anton Segner shares a familiar story to Holland. They both grew up in Europe with a dream of playing rugby in New Zealand. “How good — another European in the All Blacks and he deserves everything that’s coming his way because he’s had an outstanding year. “I’m just real happy for him and his family. I know his mum and dad are pretty happy about it. It’s a special moment. I can imagine what him and his family are going through.’’ Holland very much sees his future in New Zealand. He bought a house in the city earlier this year, and his younger brother Quinten has moved in with him. “There’s no other place I would rather be. I’m just really enjoying it here. “So, it wasn’t that hard to make the decision to buy a house here and, I guess, get on the property market.’’