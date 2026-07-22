Ranfurly Shield Alexandra, tomorrow, 2.30pm Otago: Finn Hurley, Jae Broomfield, Josh Timu, Jake Te Hiwi, Jona Nareki, Cameron Millar, Kieran McClea, Christian Lio-Willie (captain), Lucas Casey, Oliver Haig, Fabian Holland, Harry Irving, Rohan Wingham, Henry Bell, Benjamin Lopas. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Marley Pearce, Moana Takataka, Joseva Tamani, Slade McDowall, Mackenzie Palmer, Josh Whaanga, Sam Nemec-Vial. Otago have named two All Blacks in their pack for their Ranfurly Shield defence against Mid Canterbury in Alexandra tomorrow. Lock Fabian Holland and No 8 Christian Lio-Willie will bolster the side. Holland has been sidelined since injuring his shoulder during a preseason game for the Highlanders in February and there will be a lot of interest in how he performs in his return to play. He will be hoping to make a good impression ahead of next week’s big announcement. The All Blacks name their side for the tour of South Africa on Monday and Holland will be hoping to return to the 44-strong squad. Lio-Willie made his All Blacks debut last year and he has a solid chance of making the squad as well. He will be joined in the loose by Oliver Haig and Lucas Casey, who might also be an outside chance of making the All Blacks squad. Casey impressed late in his rookie season for the Highlanders, and his pace is a huge asset. Former Wellington lock Harry Irving will partner Holland in the second row. Kieran McClea will start at halfback and Cameron Millar has been named at first five. New recruits Joel Lam and Patrick Pellegrini have not been included in the side. Southern stalwart Mackenzie Palmer will provide cover for both first five and halfback from the bench instead. Finn Hurley is returning from a hamstring complaint and will start at fullback in an exciting back three that includes seasoned winger Jona Nareki. There is some power on the bench in the form of lock Joseva Tamani, prop Marley Pearce, who has recently arrived in the province, and veteran hooker Liam Coltman. adrian.seconi@odt.co.nz