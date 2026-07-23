Dunedin police released this photograph of a man they want to speak to in connection with an Octagon assault. Photo: NZ Police

Police are hunting a man in connection with an assault in the Octagon which left the victim with serious injuries.

The assault in Dunedin’s city centre was reported around 1am on Sunday, July 18.

“The victim received serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

"They are being provided with support,” police said in statement.

Police have released a photograph of a man they believe may be able to assist in the investigation.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105.