Jin Zhong. Photo: NZ Police

An Auckland fugitive ‘actively avoiding’ police has been sighted in Wānaka with his face hidden by a mask and hoodie.

Police are now widening the search for Jin Zhong, 39, after new information shows he may be in the South Island.

“He was most recently sighted in Wānaka, while wearing a face mask and hoodie,” police said in a statement.

"It’s believed he is actively avoiding police.”

Jin Zhong was spotted with his face obscured. Photo: NZ Police

Zhong is wanted for failing to appear in court in May. He’s is known to frequent wider Tāmaki Makaurau.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Zhong can update police online or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241230/7265.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media