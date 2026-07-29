A Dunedin delivery driver who crashed with his brothers in the car while distracted by his phone did not have a driver’s licence, police say.

Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said the crash happened on the Westland St on-ramp, Green Island, about 1am on Wednesday.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was making Uber Eats deliveries with his two younger brothers in a family member’s vehicle.

He became distracted “by looking down at his phone” and veered off the road, crashing into the barrier, Snr Sgt Notman said.

He did not have a driver’s licence.

None of the three occupants were injured.

They were all dropped off home and the vehicle was required to be towed from the scene.

“The driver was forbidden to drive until he obtains a licence,” Snr Sgt Notman said.

Charges were under consideration.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz