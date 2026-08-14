The time has come for innovative solutions to relieve Queenstown’s transport and congestion issues, two separate proponents say. Their sentiments come off the back of remarks by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Christchurch on Friday, who said if re-elected National would tackle Queenstown’s transport issues, including possibly supporting a gondola-based mass transit system. The backers of the “Whoosh” proposal, an on-demand, electric transport system that uses small, autonomous pods travelling along an elevated guideway, were encouraged. Spokesperson Matthew Day said they were waiting for more information, but the signs were good. "This is hopefully the start of an exciting new phase of managed growth for Queenstown. "The emphasis there is on managed and growth. "We certainly welcome growth and we welcome the opportunity to be able to manage that in an appropriate, effective way." Mr Day said it was good the government recognised "health and transport" were "right at the top" of Queenstown’s priorities. "The success of Queenstown is nationally significant. "If Queenstown succeeds, then New Zealand succeeds. "We're grateful that [the] government has recognised that." [Missing Credit]Southern Infrastructure chief executive Ross Copland. Photo: supplied Queenstown Lakes Mayor John Glover welcomed Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s support for the proposed Queenstown Cable Car yesterday. [Missing Credit]Queenstown Lakes District Mayor John Glover. Photo: James Allan Photography "I think the implication was also that there would be government support by putting money in the pot for that, so that’s really good. "It’s unlocking the ability to provide funding for whatever the solution is as part of our public transport network." Congestion had become another hot topic in the Wakatipu lately. However, Mr Glover said that had been discussed through the Otago Central Lakes regional deal negotiations — the deal was meant to have been signed in Queenstown on Wednesday. "Those changes to those settings are absolutely key and I think they’re pretty much saying that’s what they’re going to do, which is good since they’re going to sign the deal." Labour leader Chris Hipkins said it was an idea that had potential, but needed more detail. "Look, there is potential there in the gondola project for Queenstown. "Would the gondola project be nice to see get off the ground in Queenstown? Yes, it would but there is a long way to go yet.'' When asked about the cost, Mr Luxon deferred answers to Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop. "Yeah, well we're a wee way away from that sort of discussion," Mr Bishop said. "The simple reality is we can't just continue to add road space in Queenstown. "It’s billions and billions of dollars that they can't afford and we can't afford either." — Additional reporting Mike Houlahan and Tracey Roxburgh