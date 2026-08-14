Kānuka cut down for campfire reinforces freedom camping risks: campaigner

The felling of native trees for campfires is fuelling the furore over freedom camping in Wānaka, a campaigner says. Two kānuka trees in the Beacon Point Rd freedom camping area have been badly damaged with the apparent purpose of creating a campfire. It comes in the same week as reports of partygoers cutting down trees, building a stage and lighting a fire in public conservation land near the Hāwea River. Allied Media was alerted to the damage at Beacon Point Rd by a member of the public who asked to remain anonymous. The damage to the trees is extensive, the remnants of a fire just metres away. One of the trees has had all of its branches cut off and several branches of a neighbouring tree have also been removed. [Missing Credit]Several branches of a native kanuka tree appear to have been cut off for use in a campfire. Photo: Ruairi O'Shea [Missing Credit]Kanuka branches and bottle caps are visible in the remains of campfire, with large branches not burned discarded. Photo: Ruairi O'Shea Save Clean NZ spokeswoman Andrea Beryl said the matter was “concerning”. Ms Beryl, whose group is campaigning for the prevention of freedom camping at Beacon Point Rd, said while there was no way to know the damage to the trees was related to freedom camping, it reinforced “the environmental issues we have been highlighting at Beacon Point, including damage to native vegetation, waste and the remnants of a nearby fire”. “The potential fire risk is particularly concerning given the proximity of the neighbouring residential properties and the potential consequences if a fire were to spread.” Signage at the freedom camping site installed by the Queenstown Lakes District Council says users of the site must remove all waste and not light any fires outside a motor vehicle. There is a sign at the entrance to the path to the lakefront that prioritises the health of the lake’s water, but there is no mention of fire or the protection of native vegetation. Asked what steps were taken to prevent this type of behaviour, a Queenstown Lakes District Council spokeswoman said the council promoted responsible freedom camping through a combination of education, signage, regular monitoring and enforcement. “Freedom Camping areas are routinely patrolled by enforcement officers, who take enforcement action where breaches of the Freedom Camping Act 2011 or the QLDC Freedom Camping Bylaw 2025 are identified,” the spokeswoman said. “Under the Freedom Camping Act, public land, including the plants, animals, soil and water, must never be damaged and people causing damage will be committing an offence. "Protecting the district's natural environment is important, and QLDC encourages all visitors and residents to respect public spaces, native vegetation and local ecosystems,” the spokeswoman said. There is currently a public consultation on the future of freedom camping in Wānaka. The QLDC is proposing to amend the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2025 to permanently prohibit freedom camping at the Allenby Pl carpark and to prohibit freedom camping at the Beacon Point Rd carpark during December, January and February each year. Ms Beryl, of Save Clean NZ, said: “QLDC propose a ban on freedom camping at Beacon Point Rd during December, January and February, but we're asking for a year-round ban, and we're encouraging as many people as possible to make a submission on the proposed changes to the bylaw.” ruairi.oshea@alliedmedia.co.nz