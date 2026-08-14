SECTIONS
Otago|Wānaka
SUBSCRIBER
Wānaka

Kānuka cut down for campfire reinforces freedom camping risks: campaigner

A native kanuka tree just a two minute walk from the Beacon Point Road freedom camping area has had all of its branches removed. The wood from the tree appears to have been used in a campfire visible in the background. Photo: Ruairi O\\'Shea
A native kanuka tree just a two minute walk from the Beacon Point Road freedom camping area has had all of its branches removed. The wood from the tree appears to have been used in a campfire visible in the background. Photo: Ruairi O\\'Shea
A native kanuka tree just a two minute walk from the Beacon Point Road freedom camping area has had all of its branches removed. The wood from the tree appears to have been used in a campfire visible in the background. Photo: Ruairi O'Shea
Ruairi O'Shea
Ruairi O'Shea
Ruairi O'SheaReporter
Friday, August 14, 2026
Otago|Wānaka
Latest News
1
NationalAugust 14

Election 2026 interview: NZ First’s Andy Foster

2
SUBSCRIBER
WānakaAugust 14

Cellphone tower wipes $160k from property value, resident says

3
SUBSCRIBER
Central OtagoAugust 14

Bar staff forced to pay drunken molester after vigilante street scuffle

4
SUBSCRIBER
DunedinAugust 14

Dunedin cafe owner says roadworks left her $110k out of pocket

5
DunedinAugust 14

Dunedin mum with months to live wants to make lasting memories for her daughter