Otago and Highlanders lock Fabian Holland is in the starting XV for the All Blacks’ first game of their tour of South Africa.

Holland will appear in the black jersey for the first time this year when the All Blacks play the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

The towering Dutchman missed the entire Super Rugby season with a shoulder injury before making his comeback in a Ranfurly Shield defence for Otago.

It seems likely Holland will again be on limited minutes and may find himself replaced at halftime by Sam Darry.

As expected, coach Dave Rennie and selectors have named what can broadly be labelled a second-string side for the opening tour game.

Veteran lock Patrick Tuipolotu has been named captain with Ardie Savea still in New Zealand and tour captain Codie Taylor not yet fit.

Otago prop George Bower joins Samisoni Taukei’aho and Pasilio Tosi in the front row, and unused Nations Championship squad member Simon Parker joins Peter Lakai and Wallace Sititi in the loose.

Beauden Barrett will bring his vast experience to first five, outside Cortez Ratima.

The selections of Anton Lienert-Brown and Billy Proctor in midfield indicate the test partnership will be Jordie Barrett and Quinn Tupaea.

Josh Moorby, who made a big impression on debut, is at fullback with Leroy Carter and the returning Rieko Ioane on the wings.

New Highlanders first five Josh Jacomb and Hurricanes prop Siale Lauaki will make their All Blacks debuts from the bench.

Prop Ollie Norris, loose forward Ethan Blackadder and hafback Kyle Preston are also in the reserves and set to make their first international appearances of 2026.

The All Blacks have never played the Stormers but they played five games (three wins, two losses) against Western Province.

Including tests, they have played 25 games in Cape Town for 17 wins, seven losses and a draw.

All Blacks to play Stormers

Josh Moorby, Leroy Carter, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Cortez Ratima, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Simon Parker, Patrick Tuipolotu (captain), Fabian Holland, Pasilio Tosi, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower.

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Ollie Norris, Siale Lauaki, Sam Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Kyle Preston, Josh Jacomb, Caleb Clarke