There are midweek games on the Greatest Rivalry tour but success will be judged on the four tests. Hayden Meikle identifies the five Springboks to watch. Thomas du Toit Age: 31 Tests: 32 The oil: This list was always going to start with a big bopper — and du Toit is one of the biggest and, er, the boppiest. The star prop is known as “The Tank” and is about as hard to move as a Sherman. He had to be patient before becoming a Springboks regular but is now an automatic selection. Strong, mobile and has just finished a phenomenal season with English club Bath. Malcolm Marx Age: 32 Tests: 87 The oil: Just the perfect model of the modern all-round hooker. Marx is a remarkable physical specimen who roams around the field like an African apex predator, flies into tackles and scores tries. A menace whom the All Blacks must neutralise. Eben Etzebeth Age: 34 Tests: 141 The oil: Not much more to say about the legendary lock. Only returning to action after injury and a long suspension for eye-gouging, so should be primed and ready to face his old rivals. Plans to stay fit to chase a record third straight World Cup title with the Boks. Pieter-Steph du Toit Age: 33 Tests: 98 The oil: Just to mix it up, here is a fourth veteran forward. The Springboks really have been blessed with a golden-generation pack, and golden boy du Toit is as good as any of them. Wonderful all-round talent in the loose. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Age: 24 Tests: 20 The oil: See, the Springboks are not all about giant grizzled forwards. Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the most talented back of his generation. The mercurial first five is capable of something special, and his battle with Ruben Love should be box office.