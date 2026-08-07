Questions hanging over . . . Och aye, then. Farewell to the Commonwealth Games. Glasgow proved a most excellent stand-in host for the event nobody seemed to want. They made the right decision in slashing the budget, chopping the number of sports in half and using existing facilities when they took over hosting rights from the Australian state of Victoria. Both the Commonwealth and Olympic Games have become horribly bloated, orgiastic affairs swamped in commercialism, and Glasgow has provided a blueprint for how a sustainable model can be followed. Which begs the question: can New Zealand host the Commonwealth Games again? It is 36 long years since the wonderful Auckland Games celebrated our sequicentennial in 1990. Before that, Christchurch hosted in 1974, and Auckland in 1950. What is clear is that any hosting bid must have a realistic budget, involve multiple cities with existing facilities, and maintain a slimmed-down schedule of sports. Glasgow organisers ran a cut-price event but bear in mind a chunk of funding came from the fine Victoria had to pay after pulling out. There will be no appetite in New Zealand for a government-funded sports event anywhere near the size of the Commonwealth Games at its biggest. . . . the Commonwealth Games The Last Word proposes the 2034 Commonwealth Games (they are in India in 2030) be hosted by New Zealand’s three major cities: Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin. Only existing facilities will be used, and athletes will stay all around the country at hotels, hostels and halls of residence. Of the nine core sports, Auckland will host athletics, swimming, table tennis and boxing, Christchurch will host weightlifting and artistic gymnastics, Dunedin will host bowls and (adopting Invercargill) track cycling, and netball will be held across the three cities. They will be joined by three team sports that are important to us. Auckland will have hockey, Christchurch’s Hagley Oval can welcome back T20 cricket, and the entire rugby sevens programme will be at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Triathlon (maybe co-opting Taupō) and squash (Christchurch) will return to the schedule, but 3x3 basketball and judo (sorry, Sydnee) will get the chop. Finally, New Zealand will choose one traditional sport to join the fun, and sheep shearing will follow the sevens at the Dunedin stadium. Tickets will be cheap, expectations will be realistic and the medals will flow. Fifa’s future Has Gianni Infantino resigned yet? It seems utterly unthinkable that the boss of Fifa can survive the scandal that has erupted following news of his plan to sell stakes in the World Cup. (Hat tip to The Times sports reporter Martyn Ziegler, by the way, for the scoop.) While some smaller nations remain obeisant to the Italian shyster for the millions he throws at them for their votes, there is a clearly an overwhelming mood for change across the football world. REUTERSFifa president Gianni Infantino with his good friend and noted peace-bringer Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters Fifa’s history is littered with corruption, collusion and dodgy politics, and while there is no guarantee the next head honcho will be any better, it is time for Infantino to go. Two things made me chuckle this week. One was a Fifa press release saying it would “not tolerate any attacks on its integrity and will take all necessary measures to defend its reputation”. Good luck with that. The other was a report that Infantino had urged some of world football’s biggest names to speak up for him. That was promptly followed by this message from Portuguese great Luis Figo: “Infantino has debased the office that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve. It is too late to save his dignity but it is not too late to save football. He should go. Now.” Remember this name If North Otago basketball identity Ian Cathcart had better taste in NBA teams, we would be talking about a kid called Knicks Cathcart. But it is Boston Cathcart we must highlight for his extraordinary efforts in the junior secondary schools quarterfinal recently. Young Boston exploded for 52 points for Waitaki Boys’ in a 94-44 win over St Kevin’s. He scored 20 points in the space of two minutes in the third quarter. Getty ImagesFreddie Burns fires out a pass while playing for the Highlanders in 2023. Photo: Getty Images Farewell, Freddie Veteran first five Freddie Burns has announced his retirement from rugby. He is best known for his exploits with Gloucester and Leicester — where he dropped a goal in the 79th minute to win a Premiership final for the Tigers — and for playing five tests for England. In these parts, Burns is fondly remembered for his buoyant personality in an injury-affected season with the Highlanders in 2023. Birthday of the week Matt Sides is 48 today. No, he is not some obscure English billiards player or a quarterback who led Texas A&M to glory in 1953. My old mate Sidesy is but a humble kid from South Dunedin who played some decent football for the Caversham club before developing into an inspiring school principal way up north. Happy birthday to John Arne Riise’s doppelganger. hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz