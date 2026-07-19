New Zealand's Ryan Fox played the hole of his life to snatch victory at the 154th British Open after four long and hot days at Royal Birkdale on Sunday, holing a birdie on the 18th hole to take the Claret Jug by one stroke.

Fox was level with long-time clubhouse leader Cameron Young on nine under heading down the last but played a stunning approach shot and then held his nerve to roll in a 12-footer.

The 39-year-old is only the second New Zealander to win the men's Open after Bob Charles in 1963 at Royal Lytham and joins an exclusive list of Kiwi major winners alongside 2005 U.S. Open winner Michael Campbell and Lydia Ko.

His final two-under 68 gave him a total of 270, with Young, who carded a stunning 64 on Sunday, on 271.

American Sam Burns, the overnight leader, could only manage a two-over 72 as he finished third on eight under par.

"Oh, wow. I don't really know what to think at the moment," Fox, son of former New Zealand rugby great Grant, said after being presented with the famous old trophy.

"I've got a lot of people to thank. First of all, my family, my wife and kids are in Florida at the moment. I spoke to my kids last night, and they said, bring back a trophy.

"I think this is a pretty cool one to bring back for them."

Victory for world number 56 Fox means the Open has now had 13 consecutive first-time winners.

A compelling final day on the Irish Sea coast just north of Liverpool began with Burns on top of a tightly-packed leaderboard by two strokes.

But as he and the various challengers first threatened and then fell away in a roller-coaster finale played out over the dunes, it looked as though Young's 64 would prove decisive.

Young, who began the day in a tie for 20th, had finished two hours earlier and had to sit and wait to see if anyone would better his total. Eventually he went to hit balls on the range as a first Open playoff since 2015 looked increasingly likely.

Fox was placed 52nd after 36 holes of the championship, but blasted himself into contention with a men's major record-equalling 62 on Saturday -- the third 62 of a championship played out under blue skies and light winds and to a record attendance of 300,000.

He seemed to be wobbling around the turn but found inspiration down the stretch with four birdies in his final six holes, even if a bogey at the 15th had looked costly.

Fox hit back with a birdie at 16 but he could not take advantage of the par-five 17th after seeing his majestic drive dribble into a fairway bunker and he could only make par.

That meant a birdie was required on the treacherous 18th, where only four had been made all day, to win outright.

The fearless Fox then played three shots he could only have dreamed of. He smashed his drive down the middle of the parched fairway, then flighted a nine-iron approach shot pin high.

Taking a deep breath he then sized up his putt and sent the ball into the middle of the cup.

"I did say to my caddie, Dean, on the tee that we were going to take it on, that I was going to try to win the tournament, and I'd live with the consequences if I stuffed it up," he said.

"To go out there and execute, that drive is not a very comfortable tee shot, obviously, and to hit it in the fairway and give myself a chance was huge.

"Then to cap it off with the putt. Everyone practises thinking this putt is to win the Open but in reality it's not a very comfortable feeling.

"It's certainly very enjoyable when you see it go in."

It proved a frustrating day for world number one Scottie Scheffler who began the day six off the lead.

After three early birdies his charge stalled but a birdie on 16 and an extraordinary birdie on 17 despite losing his ball in a hospitality tent, meant if he picked up a shot on 18 he could have matched Young's total.

However, a bogey ended his hopes of becoming the first back-to-back champion since Padraig Harrington in 2008.

Local lad Tommy Fleetwood was cheered on to every tee as he carried home hopes and when he got to eight under after a birdie at the eighth, the noise was deafening.

His challenge for a first major faded though and he ended tied for fourth with Scheffler, although he signed off in style with a birdie at the 18th.

"Walking down 18 and the atmosphere out there, that was beyond stuff that I've dreamt of," he said.