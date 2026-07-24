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Daniel Alvey
Latest
Selwyn
July 24
House sold to help fund cancer research
A dilapidated Canterbury house has been transformed to help with the fight against bone marrow cancer.
Selwyn
July 23
Councillor shrugs off by-election concerns in bid for Parliament
Elizabeth Mundt will turn her back on the Selwyn District Council if her bid for Parliament is successful.
Selwyn
July 23
No predetermined path for council mergers - mayor
Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon believes the Government has not predetermined the ways councils should merge, despite Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey’s comments to the contrary.
Selwyn
July 22
New era for Ellesmere College as first stage of rebuild opens
A major milestone has been achieved in the rebuild of Ellesmere College.
Selwyn
July 22
Recycling truck fire prompts safety reminder
Several tonnes of recycling had to be sent to landfill after it caught fire in the truck in Selwyn.