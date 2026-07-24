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Daniel Alvey

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SelwynJuly 24

House sold to help fund cancer research

A dilapidated Canterbury house has been transformed to help with the fight against bone marrow cancer.
House sold to help fund cancer research
House sold to help fund cancer research
SelwynJuly 23

Councillor shrugs off by-election concerns in bid for Parliament

Elizabeth Mundt will turn her back on the Selwyn District Council if her bid for Parliament is successful.
Councillor shrugs off by-election concerns in bid for Parliament
Councillor shrugs off by-election concerns in bid for Parliament
SelwynJuly 23

No predetermined path for council mergers - mayor

Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon believes the Government has not predetermined the ways councils should merge, despite Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey’s comments to the contrary.
No predetermined path for council mergers - mayor
No predetermined path for council mergers - mayor
SelwynJuly 22

New era for Ellesmere College as first stage of rebuild opens

A major milestone has been achieved in the rebuild of Ellesmere College.
New era for Ellesmere College as first stage of rebuild opens
New era for Ellesmere College as first stage of rebuild opens
SelwynJuly 22

Recycling truck fire prompts safety reminder

Several tonnes of recycling had to be sent to landfill after it caught fire in the truck in Selwyn.
Recycling truck fire prompts safety reminder
Recycling truck fire prompts safety reminder