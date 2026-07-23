The Silver Ferns have received a timely boost on the eve of their Commonwealth Games campaign, with two previously injured stars declared fit.

Having both been under injury clouds, Catherine Hall and Kimiora Poi's availability was subject to a medical assessment when the squad for Glasgow was announced last month.

Poi had been scrubbed from domestic duties for the Southern Steel due to an injured calf.

Hall underwent surgery on an injured foot in May which had forced the Mystics defender out of the ANZ Premiership.

The 22-year-old had been afforded as much time as possible by the national team to prove her fitness, with Parris Mason on standby as the sole travelling reserve.

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua confirmed both would be available to take to the court.

"Tick, tick. So really happy for both of them," she said.

Hall received the official all-clear only a few days ago and would be available for the team's Commonwealth Games opener on Saturday.

"[It's] been a massive job for Catherine and our support staff to make this happen for us."

Poi was feeling good having spent plenty of time during the Silver Ferns pre-games training camp.

"I've had a good progressive load and plan from the medical staff so back on court and feeling pretty good," Poi said.

Disappointed to be struck down as the Steel made a premiership finals push, the 26-cap mid-courter was also left to contemplate her Commonwealth Games prospects.

Now she and Hall both have a clean bill of health, Poi felt "the stars were aligning".

"We've both been following strict plans to get us here. Despite missing the backend of the ANZ, it's kind of cool that we've been rewarded by making the team and cleared to play this weekend."

The Silver Ferns' face host nation Scotland in their opening group clash at the Hydro on Saturday.