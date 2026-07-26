The Silver Ferns have silenced their critics, beating Jamaica 53-48 in their crucial round robin clash at the Commonwealth Games.

It was a big performance for the Silver Ferns - who had limited preparation for Glasgow - against one of the tournament favourites on Monday morning (NZ time).

It is a big change from the last time the Kiwis met the Sunshine Girls at a Commonwealth Games, losing 67-51 in the semifinal in Birmingham and sending Jamaica to their first pinnacle final.

Aside from any major upsets, the Silver Ferns should now top pool B and will be expected to meet England in the semifinal. They have Uganda, Wales and Trinidad and Tobago to come.

Australia is expected to top pool A after thumping world No 3 England 66-47 on Sunday night. South Africa, who is the other big team in pool A, is yet to play either Australia or England.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua sprung a surprise, starting Mila Reuelu-Buchanan at wing defence, having only previously played there on Saturday against Scotland.

Kate Heffernan got the nod at centre, while Maddy Gordon started at wing attack.

But that choice had immediate impact when the Silver Ferns attackers clogged the middle allowing Reuelu-Buchanan to steal the cross-court ball.

Kelly Jackson pressured veteran Jamaican shooter Romelda Aitken-George, putting her off and Karin Burger swooped on the loose ball.

Jamaica’s defensive unit of Shamera Stirling-Humphrey, Latanya Wilson and Jodi-Ann Ward – who are the best in the competition – started to click.

They set up for each other and forced the Silver Ferns to spill the ball over the base.

The Silver Ferns lead 14-12 at the break.

They started to find better avenues to Grace Nweke to try eliminate the threat of Stirling-Humphrey.

Gordon used her speed and put in some bullet balls to her shooters, helping the Silver Ferns extend their lead to six.

But they started to play into Jamaica’s hands, overloading the left channel of the court allowing the Jamaican defenders to dictate them.

Jamaica pounced to pull back within two. Goal attack Shanice Beckford used her speed to cut through the top and pop it over to Aitken-George.

They had the better of the final moments of the first half, coming back to trail 26-25 at halftime.

Kimiora Poi was injected at wing attack and had immediate depth with a strong cut to the pocket and popped in a straight ball to Nweke.

Georgia Heffernan started to find better space on her offloads and went to post more.

He sister, Kate, continued to reoffer and her long arms proved tough for the Jamaican attackers to site their shooters over.

Poi snapped up a poor Jamaican ball and the Silver Ferns held a four-point lead.

Stirling-Humphrey held Wilson up over Nweke’s shot, putting doubt into the Silver Ferns’ shooters mind and forcing a held ball.

It was a classy piece of work from Jamaica to bring them back within two.

But Reulu-Buchanan and Burger put the pressure on outside of the circle and despite having limited time together in the Silver Ferns defence end picked up plenty of ball.

The Silver Ferns held a 39-35 lead at the break.

Stirling-Humphrey, who was quiet by her standards, was replaced by Kadie-Ann Dehaney, giving the Silver Ferns something different to think about.

She put Nweke off her shot and helped shift the momentum to the Sunshine Girls, who came within two.

But the Kiwis showed their resolve to weather the storm. Jackson snaffled a tip and the Silver Ferns returned to a six-point lead.