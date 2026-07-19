Southern Magpie goal defence Rebecca Mace arrives too late to stop University Albion A goal attack, Ella Southby, during a Dunedin premier club netball game at the Edgar Centre earlier in the season. PHOTO STEPHEN JAQUIERY It has been a big couple of weeks for secondary school netballers. Most other teenagers will have been putting their feet up enjoying the holidays but key players have been away with the New Zealand secondary schools team then returning home to guide Dunedin to a fourth placing at the national under-18 championships last week. While many were having a well-deserved break, others returned to put out a strong display for St Hilda’s Collegiate and Columba College as the Dunedin premier A competition resumed on Saturday. St Hilda’s walked away victorious from the school clash, beating Columba 38-30 at the Edgar Centre and earning their first premier A points after being promoted after round one. St Hilda’s went up 4-0 early and held on to their lead from there. While there were teething issues for both sides with key players out, they settled into their combinations as the game progressed. St Hilda’s goal defence Kymorah-Lee Taiala hustled for everything, putting the pressure on Columba’s shooters and midcourters as they tried to find entry to the circle. She also did a mountain of work bringing the ball down the court and helping her side reset when needed. Columba had some slick passages and got within two goals several times in the second quarter, but St Hilda’s held a 23-15 lead at the break. University Albion A reminded the competition of their enduring class with a 87-35 win over South Pacific Titans Tītī. They led 18-10 at the first break and never took their foot off the throttle. Ella Southby showed yet again why she is the city’s premier goal attack. The New Zealand under-21 player used her silky footwork to weave through the court, finding herself alone on the base and was accurate with the ball. Neve Graamans found good depth in the pocket on the second phase for Uni Albion, who led 41-18 at halftime. Grace Southby, fresh off a stint as a Central Pulse training partner, was injected into centre in the second half and goal Kelly Laurence worked tirelessly for Tītī. In the other games, Southern Magpies beat Titans Tāiko 59-23, and College A beat Physed A 65-41.