The focus for Rail Safety Week this year in the Hurunui District, will be on primary school students

understanding trains need far more distance to stop than most people realise.

Council will install large-scale maps at the Douglas Road railway crossing in Amberley and the Johnston

Street railway crossing in Waipara, to provide a hands-on way for students to visualise the stopping

distance of a train in an emergency.

The initiative supports this year's national Rail Safety Week message: "Be a Trainspotter When You Cross",

which encourages people to stop, pause and actively look for trains before crossing railway tracks.

Using local maps and real-world examples, council staff will talk with students about what would happen if

a train driver spotted a person on the tracks and immediately applied the emergency brake.

The maps show that even if a train driver reacts instantly, a train may continue travelling

for around a kilometre or more before coming to a complete stop.

The distance is so great that the stopping point can extend well beyond the immediate crossing area, delivering a powerful visual reminder of why people should never assume a train can stop in time.

Hurunui District Council Safer Roads Facilitator Emma Feathery said connecting national safety messages to

familiar locations helps make the lessons more meaningful for young people.

"Students see these crossings every day on their way to and from school.

“By showing stopping distances on maps of their own neighbourhoods, we’re creating a memorable learning experience that demonstrates why it is so important to stop, look, listen and think before crossing railway tracks."

Council will engage with students and members of the public during the morning school commute, using

the displays to encourage discussions about rail safety and responsible behaviour around railway crossings.

Rail Safety Week runs from August 10 to 16 and is led nationally by KiwiRail and TrackSAFE NZ, with

support from transport agencies, councils and rail operators throughout New Zealand.