Kaikōura’s mayor is hoping local data can be produced to help reduce alcohol-related harm.

The Kaikōura District Council is reviewing its local alcohol policy and plans to consult with the community later this month.

Craig Mackle said he would like to see some local data to better understand the issues.

For now the council is relying on national and international research on alcohol-related harm to inform it as staff revise the existing policy.

‘‘We are going to have to get some proper data locally,’’ Mr Mackle said.

‘‘An average is okay, but it’s like anything, if you don’t have data you don’t have funding to support what you’re doing.’’

Mr Mackle said he had asked staff to look into how they can work with local agencies, including police, to gather local data.

But he was aware there could be issues around privacy.

Local evidence . . . Craig Mackle is keen to reduce alcohol-related harm. Photo: File

Kaikōura District Council senior advisor Daniel Hirst said councils were required to review their local alcohol policies every six years.

Alcohol-related harm included crime, disorderly behaviour, illness or injury, disease and death.

Under the existing policy, licensed premises including pubs, restaurants and cafes could be open selling alcohol between 8am and 2am, which was the same as Marlborough.

The Waimakariri District Council has a 1am closing time.

Off-licence premises including bottle stores and supermarkets could only be open until 10pm.

Te Whatu Ora Health NZ has recommended 9am to 9pm opening hours and a cap on off-licences, Mr Hirst said.

Police had also recommended a 1am closing time for licensed premises to reduce harm, he said.

‘‘It raises the question, is reducing late-night availability likely to reduce harm, and are the impacts on hospitality businesses justified by the evidence available?

‘‘I guess the question is, whether they would be drinking at home.’’

Other recommendations included placing restrictions on selling alcohol close to schools, marae and addiction treatment facilities.

Rules around alcohol licences for large events such as the Kaikōura A&P Show and Kaikōura Races are also being reviewed.

Health NZ has recommended events with more than 400 people should have an alcohol management plan and a certified crowd control officer at the entrance.

Staff will present a draft local alcohol policy to the August 26 council meeting to be considered for consultation.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.