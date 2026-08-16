Rather than a game of two halves, North Canterbury’s Tane Norton Cup representative rugby programme began with the scoreboard showing it was more of a game of four quarters.

Played at Southbrook Park, its encounter against the Metro Cavaliers produced 13 tries and 85 points. North Canterbury scored five of these tries before going down 40-45.

The visitors were the quickest out of the blocks and within 10 minutes had run through a disorganised North Canterbury back line, scoring two tries to take a 14-0 lead.

North Canterbury duly responded and before half time had replied with four converted tries to the Cavaliers one, and went to the break ahead 28-19.

The pendulum again changed in the third quarter when the Cavaliers took control.

They spent much of this time on attack near the North Canterbury goal line.

They scored three more tries in the process and grabbed a handy 40-28 lead.

After surviving the onslaught, Ashley’s Louis James scrambled over for North Canterbury’s fifth try, coming within seven points of the visitors.

Caught . . .North Canterbury's Joe Lockwood is wrapped up by a Cavaliers player during their Canterbury Rugby Tane Norton Cup round 1 match at Rangiora on Saturday. Photo: John Cosgrove

A lapse in pressure however allowed the Cavaliers to come back for one last try two minutes from time. It was a try that was to prove costly as on the stroke of full time North Canterbury centre Ben Roberts was hustled across the line to score in the last movement of the game.

For an initial work out the game was beneficial for North Canterbury.

Perhaps some of the defensive work might need attention, but against a quality opposition XV there was still much to be pleased about.

A stand out performance for North Canterbury came from full back Scott Allin. The Ohoka player converted five of the six tries and often appeared in backline moves.

Scoreboard

Metro Cavaliers 45 beat North Canterbury 40 (Luke Gold, Ben Roberts 2, Ali Taylor tries. Scott Allin try and five conversions).

North Canterbury’s next opponents will be a Canterbury Pacific side before the Canterbury Maori Waitaha clash, and the much anticipated annual Southbridge Shield fixture against Ellesmere on September 5 at the Rangiora Showgrounds.