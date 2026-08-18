Two Canterbury mayors seeking a pause on the fast-tracking of housing developments could be out of luck.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon have written to Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop calling for a pause and review of housing decisions under the Fast-track approvals process.

But a spokesperson for Mr Bishop said the Fast-track Approvals Act ‘‘does not provide for a pause’’.

‘‘It provides for people to apply and for decisions to be made in accordance with the Act.’’

Mr Gordon said regardless, the view of the two councils was there needed to be a pause and review.

‘‘We do not believe it (Fast-track) should be used to push through wholesale development in areas with more than enough capacity or without understanding whether projects fit the needs and realities of the district.’’

The mayors’ letter follows similar calls from Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Queenstown Lakes Mayor John Glover.

Mr Gordon said the Fast-track approvals process was being used to bypass local voices and force through developments which have already been declined under the Resource Management Act planning process.

The partially operative Waimakariri District Plan, adopted last year, opened up land for up to 17,000 new homes.

‘‘What we’re seeing is Fast-track applications come in for places that are not suitable at all,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘My view is there is no need to pursue development in unsuitable areas, or against community wishes, when we already have the capacity and connections to infrastructure sorted.’’

A proposed housing development at Ōhoka, between Kaiapoi and Rangiora, has been independently reviewed and declined twice, but is now being considered under the Fast-track approvals process.

Another proposal to convert the Pegasus Golf Course into housing has been sent to Mr Bishop’s office, seeking a referral to the Fast-track process.

Mr Gordon and Ms Gliddon said their councils supported the use of Fast-track approvals for complex projects requiring multiple consents and which were of regional or national significance, like the Woodend Bypass.

Selwyn’s recently reviewed District Plan provides capacity for 32,760 homes over the next 30 years, Ms Gliddon said.

‘‘We welcome growth, but it needs to happen in a way that communities and infrastructure can keep pace with.’’

The cost of providing infrastructure often fell on ratepayers.

But the mayors welcomed a Government announcement on Friday, August 14, of changes to ensure the costs of housing developments can be recovered.

‘‘Councils have told us they are not able to effectively recover the costs of enabling infrastructure for growth, particularly when it comes to unplanned or out-of-sequence developments,’’ Mr Bishop said.

‘‘The Government’s position is that growth should pay for growth and we are building a flexible infrastructure funding and financing system to match our new, flexible planning system.’’

The Government is replacing development contributions with a new development levies system.

Mr Bishop said final policy decisions will be announced soon, with legislation to follow.

The new system is expected to be in place from 2029.

New fast-track site launched

Selwyn District Council has launched a new webpage to proactively publish fast-track applications as they are notified and council responses to applications.

The webpage also includes an explainer on how the fast-track process works and what the various steps are before applications are approved.

To find out more, go to www.selwyn.govt.nz/property-And-building/resource-consent/technical-guidance-and-specialist-processes/fast-track

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.