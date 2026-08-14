Two Canterbury mayors are backing calls for a pause and review of the Government’s fast-track housing development decisions.

Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon and Selwyn District Mayor Lydia Gliddon have written to the Minister responsible for RMA Reform and Infrastructure, Chris Bishop, backing up Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Queenstown Lakes Mayor John Glover’s calls for a pause while the fast-track pathway is reviewed.

Gordon said the Fast-Track Approvals Act is being used to ignore local people’s voices and force through unsuitable development in places, when there is more than enough land already zoned and ready to be connected.

“In Waimakariri we have capacity for up to 17,000 new homes already. What we’re seeing is fast-track applications come in for places that are not suitable at all.

“My view is there is no need to pursue development in unsuitable areas, or against community wishes, when we already have the capacity and connections to infrastructure sorted.”

Fast-track? . . . Pegasus residents were due to present a 16,000 signature petition at Parliament on Wednesday to express their opposition to plans to convert the Pegasus Golf Course into housing. Photo: File

Gordon said that proposals such as Ōhoka, which has been independently reviewed and declined already, and Pegasus Golf Course.

“While our councils support the intended use of fast track for complex projects that require multiple consents and are of regional or national significance like major infrastructure projects such as the Woodend Bypass, we do not believe it should be used to push through wholesale development without understanding whether projects fit the needs and realities of the district.”

Gliddon said Selwyn’s recently reviewed District Plan also already provides significant capacity.

“In Selwyn, we are known for and plan well ahead for growth. Our recently adopted District Plan provides capacity for 32,760 homes over the next 30 years, supported by planned infrastructure and services. We welcome growth, but it needs to happen in a way that communities and infrastructure can keep pace with.

​Digital renders of what a 3015-home subdivision between Selwyn and Ellesmere Junction Rds could look like. Photo: Supplied

“On top of this, we face multiple fast-track proposals that could add a further 8000 houses, most of which sit outside council’s planned infrastructure investment. Our concern isn’t growth itself; it’s ensuring growth is supported by the roads, water, transport and community facilities residents rely on.

“We also want to ensure local communities have a meaningful opportunity to understand these proposals and share their views on how growth should be planned and managed.

“Because of this we are joining the call for a pause and review until this can be resolved and communities can have faith in this pathway.”