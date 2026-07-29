The Woodend Bypass has received fast-track approval from the government but it still has no confirmed funding or start date.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Minister for Regional Development Shane Jones announced on Wednesday the State Highway 1 Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass project had been granted approval under the Government’s fast-track consenting process.

The fast-track application was lodged by the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi to construct, operate and maintain the Woodend Bypass project.

It was the 27th project, and the second roading project, across New Zealand to be approved through the fast-track process.

The North Canterbury project would extend the SH1 Christchurch Northern Corridor between Belfast and Pegasus and span about 11km. It would start about 600m south of the Kaiapoi River Bridge, end about 700m north of the Pegasus/Ravenwood intersection and include upgrades to about 4km of the existing SH1 and a new 7km bypass of Woodend township.

The bypass currently has no implementation date but the NZTA board approved funding of $127 million last year for the detailed design, property acquisition and early works.

“Due to funding constraints, there is no confirmed funding availability for the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass to commence construction of the main works package in the short term,” NZTA said on Wednesday.

“We are committed to the delivery of this project and will continue to reassess when it can be moved into the next construction phase with future National Land Transport Programmes, to ensure we stay on track with the long-term regional growth plans.”

A map of the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway and Woodend Bypass. Image: Supplied

Bishop said NZTA lodged its application in December 2025 with an independent expert panel taking about four months to approve it.

“SH1 approaching Woodend currently carries around 21,500 vehicles a day, including around nine percent freight. With traffic volumes expected to grow to around 28,000 vehicles a day by 2048, the new road will improve safety, reduce congestion, unlock housing growth, and support economic development,” Bishop said.

“It is also expected to reduce predicted deaths and serious injuries from 5.6 per year to 1.25 per year.

“The panel found that effects on transport, ecology, stormwater and flooding could be managed through consent conditions. These include construction, traffic and ecological management plans, ongoing monitoring, and creating a new wetland to offset habitat loss.”

“This project will unlock housing and urban development potential in the Woodend, Ravenswood and Pegasus townships. North Canterbury has seen significant residential and commercial expansion and the Waimakariri District has emerged as one of the fastest-growing local authorities in NZ.”

Fast-track by the numbers:

27 projects approved by expert panels.

19 projects with expert panels appointed.

58 projects are currently progressing through the fast-track process. 29 active substantive and 29 referral applications.

56 projects have been referred to fast-track by the Minister for Infrastructure.

149 projects are listed in Schedule 2 of the fast-track Approvals Act, meaning they can apply for fast-track approval.

On average, it has taken 118 working days for decisions on substantive applications from when officials determine an application is complete and in-scope.

Fast-track projects approved by expert panels:

Arataki [Housing/Land]

Ashbourne [Housing/Land]

Ayrburn Screen Hub [Infrastructure]

Green Steel [Infrastructure]

Homestead Bay [Housing/Land]

Bledisloe North Wharf and Fergusson North Berth Extension [Infrastructure]

Drury Metropolitan Centre — Consolidated Stages 1 and 2 [Housing/Land]

Drury Quarry Expansion — Sutton Block [Mining/Quarrying]

Kings Quarry Expansion — Stages 2 and 3 [Mining/Quarrying]

Kaimai Hydro-Electric Power Scheme [Renewable energy]

Lake Pūkaki Hydro Storage and Dam Resilience Works [Renewable energy]

Māhinerangi Wind Farm [Renewable energy]

Maitahi Village [Housing/Land]

Milldale — Stages 4C and 10 to 13 [Housing/Land]

The Point Mission Bay [Housing/Land]

Pound Road [Housing/Land]

Rangitoopuni [Housing/Land]

Ryans Road [Housing/Land]

Southland Wind Farm Project [Renewable energy]

State Highway 1 North Canterbury — Woodend Bypass Project (Belfast to Pegasus) [Infrastructure]

Sunfield [Housing/Land]

Tekapo Power Scheme — Applications for Replacement Resource Consents [Renewable energy]

Takitimu North Link — Stage 2 [Infrastructure]

Waihi North [Mining/Quarrying]

Waitaha Hydro [Renewable energy]

Waitākere District Court — New Courthouse Project [Infrastructure]

Wellington International Airport Southern Seawall Renewal [Infrastructure]

Expert panels have been appointed for:

188 Beaumont Street

Alternative to the Brynderwyn Hills

Auckland Prison Capacity Increase

Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project

Bream Bay Sand Extraction Project

Central and Southern Block Mining Project

Delmore

Downtown Carpark Site Development

Foxton Solar Farm

Haldon Solar Farm

Hananui Aquaculture Project

Hunua Quarry Development

Mt Iron Junction

Mt Welcome, Pukerua Bay, Porirua

Northwest Rapid Transit

Southern Link Inland Port

Stella Passage Development

The Point Solar Farm

Waikanae North Development

-Allied Media