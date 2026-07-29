Southerners may have to hold on to their hats on Friday when gale-force winds are predicted to hit the region.

MetService on Wednesday issued strong wind watches for coastal parts of Otago and Southland.

The agency said southerly winds “may approach severe gale in exposed places” on Friday.

Further north, there is also a strong wind watch for the Canterbury high country, where northwesterlies are expected to hit the area hard on Thursday.

MetService earlier said “another decent cold outbreak” was not far away, and warned of the possibility of snow for Dunedin.

“That’s going to bring some quite strong southerlies and some much colder air along with a bit of rain and potentially some snow to lower levels as well.”

MetService said the lower South Island could receive another “decent dumping” of snow, including on the alpine passes.