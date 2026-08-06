The fight continues to keep the Pegasus golf course in North Canterbury from becoming a housing development.

The Pegasus Residents’ Group is working hard on multiple fronts in its fight against the Wolfbrook Property Group developing a residential development on the 77 hectare, 18-hole course it bought after the property went into liquidation.

A spokesperson for Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop has confirmed an application has been received from Wolfbrook seeking the referral of the proposed subdivision to enter the fast track process.

The group’s fight reached Parliament recently with the delivery of a petition, signed by 15,000 people, opposing Wolfbrook’s intention to use the fast-track process to push forward with its plans.

Pegasus Residents’ Group president Matt James said this week the group was continuing to push on with its plans to protest any development on the course.

He said following its petition being received by Parliament, it received an invitation to make a submission, with possible speaking rights also being considered when, and if, the application is considered.

“Our goal from the start has always been to ensure that our community and those affected are heard,’’ he says.

He says the group’s work has highlighted the loopholes in the fast track process that is allowing developers to attempt to circumvent district plans and ignore community wishes.

“We have some experts working on our behalf in anticipation of Wolfbrook making an application for referral to the fast track process.

“While this is our immediate focus, we are also preparing for what comes next if the application is declined,’’ Mr James says.

"Winning this battle will not, by itself, secure the future of the golf course, so we need to be ready for the next stage. For now, we cannot say more than that.’’

Mr James says the fast track process is becoming political.

Communities across the country were reaching out to the PRG as they also fight off proposals that developers are looking to the fast track process to progress.

"We are connecting with communities across New Zealand facing similar challenges so we can present a united front.

"Together, these communities represent a significant number of voters who will be watching closely to see how the Government responds to concerns about the Fast Track Act before the election,” Mr James says.

Meanwhile, Wolfbrook had sealed up the holes on the course with foam, preventing them being used, as it is private property.

Mr James said while it is winter there is little growth on the course, but come spring this will change and it remains to be seen what may eventuate.

Work is continuing behind the scenes to see if a consortium or buyer can be found to buy the golf course, which still has a special zoning in the Waimakariri District Council District Plan, back off Wolfbrook.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon has vowed the council will ensure the community’s voice is heard. He said the land is not zoned for housing, and the Golf Course has its own special purpose zoning under the partially operative District Plan.

He has said from the outset if the new owner wanted to change its use they would need to apply for a private plan change, or apply as a fast-track proposal.

“It is my understanding there has been no information requests and/or approaches to the council about any rezoning,’’ he said in May when the proposal was first mooted.