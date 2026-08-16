A North Canterbury community fundraiser has raised more than $52,000 for the North Canterbury Cancer Society, far exceeding its original goal – with exact totals still being finalised.

From 3pm last Saturday to 3pm Sunday The Big Spin, a 24-hour indoor cycling event at Mainpower Stadium, saw 36 teams take part in a relay-style challenge.

More than 200 riders kept the bikes turning continuously across the day and night.

The Big Spin was organised by instructors and members of NC Sports, with funds raised supporting people across the region navigating cancer.

Organisers said the event had originally aimed to raise $10,000, which they thought at the time was a big goal.

Head of the organising committee and Group Fitness Manager at NC Sports, Jo Jarman, said the scale of support had surpassed expectations.

“We were absolutely blown away. Every team got right into it — the energy, the effort, and the creativity was unbelievable.

"The community and the sponsors got behind it and even before our event started, we had raised more than $30,000. It’s incredible and we are so grateful.

“We also had some amazing bikes decorated, and the Woodend Landscape team took out both the judges’ and people’s choice awards.

“The amount of effort people put into their bikes and team themes really captured the spirit of the event.”

Over the course of the 24 hours, riders in their teams rode in 2 hour, 3 hour and 4 hour slots depending on the number of team members.

While no official km or pedal count took place, there was a Strava club set up which cyclists could join. Some riders cycled more than 100 km and burned over 2000 calories in their respective rides.

The Big Spin was inspired by NC Sports RPM instructor Courtney Sneesby, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

Courtney took part in instructing both the opening and closing sessions and spoke at the conclusion of the event.

“I can’t begin to say how much this means. The Cancer Society has supported me and my family through some really tough moments, and to see this many people come together like this is just amazing.”

The North Canterbury Cancer Society was also represented on the bikes, with Community Funding Partner Tiffany Wafer acknowledging the wider impact of the fundraiser.

“Thank you to everyone involved, from the amazing sponsors to the incredible organising committee.

“Many people know about some of our services, like transport and accommodation, but there are so many things happening behind the scenes, including the support of our Cancer Navigators who help people and their families through their journeys.”

Organising committee member and instructor Philippa Johnson-Alatalo said the event had been complex to deliver but reflected a strong community effort.

“It was definitely one of the more challenging events I’ve organised, with so many moving parts over 24 hours and more than 200 people involved.

“But it all went smoothly, and I’m just really proud of what we pulled off.

“What started as an idea to support a friend has turned into something so much bigger.”