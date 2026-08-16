The Amberley Cup, hosted annually by the Amberley Pony Club, will return to the Rangiora Showgrounds on Sunday, August 16.

On the same day at the A&P Showgrounds, the Waimakariri Riding Club (WRC) is gearing up for the first of its WRC Dressage Spring Series.

The two organisations represent over 220 horse and pony riders in the region.

The Amberley Cup team dressage competition features two sections - one for Pony Club members under 25 years, and another for adult Pony Club members.

Teams of three to four riders compete in two dressage tests, with scores combined to determine the overall results.

A unique aspect of the competition is that riders are placed according to ability, rather than age, allowing Pony Club members of all ages within their section the opportunity to participate and contribute to their team's success.

In addition to dressage scores, awards are presented for turnout and horse mastership, recognising excellence in horse care, presentation, and equestrian knowledge.

The Amberley Cup continues to be a highlight of the Pony Club calendar, promoting teamwork, horsemanship, and friendly competition among riders from across the region.

The Waimakariri Riding Club (WRC) will be gearing up for the first of its WRC Dressage Spring Series. Having taken over the event from North Canterbury Dressage, the series features a blend of Equestrian Sport New Zealand, (ESNZ) graded and unaffiliated classes suitable for all ages and abilities.

This year’s series also introduces Musical Freestyle classes adding a creative element to the traditional dressage test format as riders combine their own choreography with tailored soundtracks that match the music to the horse’s rhythm and personality.

The series is an important part of the wider South Island dressage calendar as it offers key dates to enable graded riders to accumulate championship points across the year.

In addition, WRC has expanded the unaffiliated classes which are aimed at encouraging riders to have a go and building confidence in a fun and supportive environment.

Dates to come are September 20, November 15 and a Christmas Special on December 20th.

Spectators are welcome.