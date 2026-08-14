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Lupin-base pizza. Most lupin seeds are toxic, but this pizza base was made with seeds from <i>Lupinus mutabilis</i>, a variety stocked by the Koanga Institute. They\\'re edible, if you are prepared to do a lot of processing. The alternative is to by Australian lupin flour made from the cultivar <i>Lupinus angustifolius</i>, which is not to be confused with blue flowering lupins, which are inedible. Photo: Hilary Rowley
Lupin-base pizza. Most lupin seeds are toxic, but this pizza base was made with seeds from <i>Lupinus mutabilis</i>, a variety stocked by the Koanga Institute. They\\'re edible, if you are prepared to do a lot of processing. The alternative is to by Australian lupin flour made from the cultivar <i>Lupinus angustifolius</i>, which is not to be confused with blue flowering lupins, which are inedible. Photo: Hilary Rowley
Lupin-base pizza. Most lupin seeds are toxic, but this pizza base was made with seeds from Lupinus mutabilis, a variety stocked by the Koanga Institute. They're edible, if you are prepared to do a lot of processing. The alternative is to by Australian lupin flour made from the cultivar Lupinus angustifolius, which is not to be confused with blue flowering lupins, which are inedible. Photo: Hilary Rowley
Life & Style|The Mix
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The triumphs and toxicity of eating lupins

Yes, lupins can be tasty, but not the ones from the beach, Hilary Rowley discovers.

Friday, August 14, 2026
Life & Style|The Mix