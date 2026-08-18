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Vintage finds inspire nostalgia of times gone by

iD board board member and dress historian Dr Jane Malthus (left) with a Lewis Townsend c.1966 in silk shantung, with beaded bodice and cuffs, and co-chairperson Sally McMillan holds her 1980s Brigid Brock leather\\u00A0suit. Both are being shown at the vintage fashion fundraiser archiveD. Photo: Gregor Richardson
iD board board member and dress historian Dr Jane Malthus (left) with a Lewis Townsend c.1966 in silk shantung, with beaded bodice and cuffs, and co-chairperson Sally McMillan holds her 1980s Brigid Brock leather\\u00A0suit. Both are being shown at the vintage fashion fundraiser archiveD. Photo: Gregor Richardson
iD board board member and dress historian Dr Jane Malthus (left) with a Lewis Townsend c.1966 in silk shantung, with beaded bodice and cuffs, and co-chairperson Sally McMillan holds her 1980s Brigid Brock leather suit. Both are being shown at the vintage fashion fundraiser archiveD. Photo: Gregor Richardson
Rebecca Fox
Tuesday, August 18, 2026
Life & Style|Fashion
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