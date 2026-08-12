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Rebecca Fox

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EntertainmentAugust 12

International musicians gather to celebrate NZ composer’s work

Walking through Waitārere Forest, headphones on, John Psathas is imagining an entire concert.
International musicians gather to celebrate NZ composer’s work
International musicians gather to celebrate NZ composer’s work
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EntertainmentAugust 12

Personal explorations of memory, history, and identity through life-size material sculptures

Five full-size mannequins dressed in Victorian mourning dress dot the floor of Milford Gallery.
Personal explorations of memory, history, and identity through life-size material sculptures
Personal explorations of memory, history, and identity through life-size material sculptures