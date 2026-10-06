Fire crews are braced for forecast winds as they fight a huge vegetation fire which has now spread to 1200 hectares on shores of Lake Wakatipu.

Firefighting resumed at 7am today, with air and ground operations underway, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

The blaze broke out near Walter Peak Station on Tuesday afternoon, sending smoke billowing over the resort, and forecast winds are set to make efforts more challenging.

Four helicopters equipped with monsoon buckets were cooling hotspots and dampening the fire perimeter, with a fifth helicopter used as an aerial platform to direct the air attack.

There are 11 firefighters on the ground, with additional crews arriving throughout the day to bring the numbers on the ground up to 25.

Assistant District Commander Nic McQuillan said the protection of Walter Peak Station homestead and farm stock remained the priority.

“While overnight conditions were relatively favourable, the fire has continued to grow and is now estimated at approximately 1,200 hectares.

“The size is likely to increase if the fire becomes more active due to weather conditions.”

He said smoke conditions may worsen in some areas on the opposite side of the lake during the day.

The fire continuing to burn on Tuesday night. Photo: Jo Smith

In an update about 7.35pm on Tuesday, Fenz said a “significant area” of the fire had been extinguished, but it was not yet contained or controlled. Operations were suspended for the night.

McQuillan said strong nor-westerly winds were fuelling the fire, which had escalated in the McKinlays Creek area.

The geography of McKinlays Creek was a ravine, causing it to act like a chimney, funnelling wind and fire upwards, making it difficult for firefighters to access the area.

The fire burning on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Fire and Emergency NZ

"Conditions are relatively calm at the moment but we expect things to get more challenging when the wind gets up this morning.”

MetService said it would be mostly cloudy, with a few spots of rain, mainly from the afternoon. Northerly winds were forecast to die out in the afternoon, before turning southerly in the evening.

Queenstown's mayor John Glover said the blaze was "confronting".

"It's very large, very visible - and the fact that we haven't been able to contain it is top of mind for everyone involved in the response."

It was normal for high country stations in the area to have burns this time of year to renew land for spring - but these could get out of control, he said.

"It's a real stark reminder of the fact that our hillsides can be dry and if we get a wild fire it can spread quite easily."

He understood the Walter Peak homestead had not been damaged.

- Allied Media and RNZ