A selection of Marlborough reds for your delectation today and of course Pinot Noir is the significant part of this, but we also have a St Laurent to showcase this rather rare (in New Zealand) grape. St Laurent is now known to be a progeny of Pinot Noir, an important variety in Austria, though even more so in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia where it is is the second most planted red grape variety. Just 2ha planted in New Zealand, so this grape is very rare, though Paul and Angela Jacobson of Judge Rock in Alexandra are fans and I believe may have imported the initial cuttings into NZ. 2024 Riverby Estate S.V Reserve Marlborough Pinot Noir Price RRP $39 Rating Very Good to Excellent Immediately expressive nose, savoury touches, spice, dusty gravels, lead pencil, red fruits supporting the whole. The palate shows tautness and structure, again pencil lead and shavings, mixed red and dark fruits, lively and vibrant in the mouth adding hints of wild herb. The backbone driving the wine now, this has the ingredients but needs time. www.riverbyestate.com [Missing Credit]2024 Tohu Awatere Valley Marlborough Pinot Noir 2024 Tohu Awatere Valley Marlborough Pinot Noir Price RRP $24.99 Rating Excellent A sense of volume, wisps of humus, earth, oak scents and fresh tobacco part to reveal plum and blueberry. That volume evident on the mouth, richly mouth filling, fruit ripe yet dry. Tobacco and smoke, some quietly chewy tannins and chalky phenolics bringing grip, echoing that dry impression. A nice backdrop of sweet fruit with a touch on lavender rounding out the close. www.tohuwines.co.nz [Missing Credit]2025 Cicada by 2024 Riverby Estate Marlborough Pinot Noir 2025 Cicada by 2024 Riverby Estate Marlborough Pinot Noir Price RRP $26 Rating Very Good to Excellent A funky nuance leads, earth and gravels wrapped in plum and red fruits. The palate brings in savoury/umami nuances, a touch of minerality, pencil lead, red berry fruits to the fore. The tannins are deceptive here, building with air giving nice grip to the back half. Crunchy, with a fresh, zesty close and good carry. More fragrance on the nose now, oak notes on the palate, already drinking well. www.riverbyestate.com [Missing Credit]2024 Riverby Estate S.V Marlborough Pinot Noir 2024 Riverby Estate S.V Marlborough Pinot Noir Price RRP $28 Rating Very Good to Excellent Leads with a brightly perfumed note akin to wold rose, redcurrants, tarry nuances, spices, darker berry fruits, quite engaging. Fresh and lively, the acidity bringing a tangy counterpoint to the ripe fruit. Oak hints, charry touches, the tannins getting into their stride, quite youthful for now and feels like there is more to give under the hood. Food friendly now. www.riverbyestate.com ©Allied Media : 2024 Hunter’s Marlborough Pinot Noir 2024 Hunter’s Marlborough Pinot Noir Price RRP $32.99 Rating Excellent Fruit pastille and plum notes are followed by spices, pencil shavings, smoke, a dusty aspect, perfume starting to build. Plum and berry fruits on the palate, a little oak char and spice, youthfully fresh and crisp at first but opening up nicely with time in the glass, flowing to a fruit-filled close. The nose is full of promise and the palate keeps up its side of the bargain. Nicely done. www.hunters.co.nz ©Allied Media : NV Forrest Marlborough St Laurent NV Forrest Marlborough St Laurent Price RRP $35 Rating Very Good to Excellent Enticingly perfumed, spice notes, violets, cherry and plum, wood smoke, a touch of milk chocolate perhaps. The ripe fruit meets a counterpoint in a tangy aspect and fine grip that would shine with food. Plum and raspberry now, graphite, flitting between forest floor and savoury/umami characters with a salivating, chewy, lip-smacking close. Closer to Pinot Noir, yet more structure. www.forrest.co.nz