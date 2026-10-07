A minor was allegedly indecently assaulted and robbed in a ‘serious assault’ in the same Invercargill park that was the scene of dating app attacks earlier this year.

Police have arrested two youths in relation to “a serious assault of a minor” that took in Invercargill’s Queens Park last Friday, Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said.

Both youths have been charged with aggravated robbery, indecent assault, kidnapping, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

One of the youths has an additional charge of theft.

Further charges were being considered.

These youths were not related to a series of assaults that took place in Invercargill earlier this year, Det Sgt McCloy said.

The youths appeared on Wednesday in Invercargill Youth Court. They were due to reappear on October 23.