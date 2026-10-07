An investigation into the disappearance of a Queenstown woman remains active, police say, despite the physical search having been called off.

Police yesterday paused the search for Brazilian national Erika Rodrigues Coelho, 47, who has not been seen or heard from since September 18.

Ms Coelho is a paediatric orthopaedic surgeon who moved to New Zealand to improve her English and hoped to have her medical qualifications recognised here, the New Zealand Herald reported.

Police on Wednesday said the case remained a missing person inquiry “and we are keeping an open mind as to what occurred, so any information provided by members of the public will continue to be considered”.

"It's important that people get in touch if they think they may know something, no matter how small, as it could help build a clearer picture of what has happened.

Police were made aware of her disappearance on September 20, and a search was begun.

Her rental car was found at Skippers Saddle on September 21. Police believe it was parked there some time in the afternoon or evening of September 18.

Police last week appealed for public help to identify a man seen on the summit track in the Mount Dewar area at 12.30pm on September 18, as part of their search.

On Wednesday they said they had not identified this man.

" We believed he may have been able to assist our enquiries, however a considerable amount of time has now passed since he was seen.

“Today we continued a search review and we will look at further tasks that may be undertaken by the team.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, referencing file number 260921/8173.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

— Allied Media