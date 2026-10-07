Armed police swarmed a Dunedin street today after an apparent firearm sighting.

A police spokesperson said they were called to an address in Balmain St, Halfway Bush, about 9am on Wednesday “after a person was reportedly seen with what appeared to be a firearm”.

No injuries were reported.

Police were speaking with one of those believed to have been involved.

Inquiries were ongoing, the spokesperson said.

By 11.30am, at least five armed police were seen in Balmain St.

A witness at the scene said they had seen lots of police carrying firearms earlier in the morning.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz