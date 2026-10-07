Embattled slink skin operator Da Cheng ‘’Eddie’’ Zhi has been trespassed by a second Southland council following “offensive” behaviour.

The incident unfolded on Monday, when Zhi turned up to Southland District Council’s Forth St office with a box of dead animal skins.

A council spokesperson said Zhi displayed behaviour which was “offensive to our staff” and was trespassed from the building.

Zhi has already been trespassed from Environment Southland following ongoing protests, and is appearing in the Environment Court this week following alleged breaches at his Tuturau plant, near Gore.

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting, Zhi said he notified a district council staff member on Monday that he wanted to give a “present”, and was met outside by the man upon arrival.

That present was an export-grade box of packaged slink lambskins valued at about $US400 ($NZ712), Zhi said.

“My commitment to them is I will not protest against them if they keep the communication channel open.”

However, Zhi said the worker tried to dissuade him from taking the box of dead animals inside.

“So I decided to, you know, act on my own will, so I take the box of sample inside and put it against the wall, and then that’s when the things started to turn a bit south.”

Zhi said he was at the council for about half an hour, during which time police arrived and he was issued a trespass notice.

He expressed disappointment at how he had been treated by the council, given he had donated $18,888 to the Southland Mayoral Relief Fund following the destructive storm in October 2025.

“I mean, how can they treat me like that?”

A November 2025 email seen by Local Democracy Reporting showed Zhi emailed Southland mayor Rob Scott to check donations to the relief fund of $10,000 and $8,888.88 had been received, and was thanked by the mayor for his “generous support”.

The fund covers all of Southland and is administered by the region’s three mayors.

Local Democracy Reporting also viewed the trespass notice issued to Zhi this week, which was signed by council chief executive Cameron McIntosh and originally dated September 21.

The date had been crossed out by hand and changed to October 5, with a different signature underneath.

A council spokesperson said the change had been made for accuracy, and the person had been authorised by the chief executive.

The council had been working with Zhi to achieve compliance for more than a year, the spokesperson said.

“Part of this was by maintaining lines of communication that were respectful and in some cases beneficial.

“Mr Zhi has recently displayed behaviour which was offensive to our staff and when asked to desist he refused to do so. This resulted in him being trespassed from the SDC Forth Street buildings.”

Zhi has pleaded not guilty to all charges from Southland District Council and Environment Southland, and has opted to go to trial.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.