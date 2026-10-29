Wilson Parking is warning of fraudulent text messages asking for payment of an overdue parking notice, and says anybody receiving one should not click on any links contained in the message.

The links directs recipients to external websites.

Wilson Parking said the messages were not legitimate communications from the company and no personal, banking or payment information should be provided.

The company said it was "actively investigating" reports of the scam.

Wilson Parking said anyone who receives one of these fraudulent messages should:

Not click on any links contained in the SMS.

Not provide personal, payment or banking information.

Forward the scam text to the Department of Internal Affairs on 7726.

Delete the message from their device.

Contact Wilson Parking through its official channels if they are uncertain whether they have a legitimate outstanding parking notice.

"Anyone who has already clicked a link or provided personal or financial information should contact their bank immediately and monitor their accounts for suspicious activity," Wilson said.