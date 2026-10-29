A crash between “several vehicles and a caravan” has closed part of State Highway 7 in North Canterbury.

The multiple-vehicle crash south of Hanmer Springs was reported to emergency services about 2.10pm on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said there had been minor injuries.

“Emergency services are currently on scene. Both lanes are blocked and drivers are advised there will be delays on State Highway 7.”

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Culverden and Hanmer Springs stations have also been called to the scene.

SH7 was blocked near Leslie Hills Rd. Credit: NZTA

Diversions were in place between Marble Point and Leslie Hills Rd while debris from the crash was cleared.

A NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesperson said SH7 was “blocked north of Leslie Hills Rd”.

“Due to a crash blocking both lanes, road users are advised to expect delays while travelling this route.

“Follow the directions by emergency services on site or delay your journey if possible.”