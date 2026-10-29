Kiwi Hollywood actor Cliff Curtis has pleaded guilty to drink-driving charges.

The actor was charged with reckless driving and driving with excess blood alcohol causing injury after a crash on Auckland’s waterfront in September.

Curtis appeared over audio-visual link in the Auckland District court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Charging documents seen by RNZ had alleged Curtis had 122mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, more than double the legal limit.

The maximum sentence for the excess breath alcohol charge is five years in prison or a fine of $20,000 alongside a mandatory disqualification from driving for a at least 12 months.

Driving recklessly carries a maximum sentence of three months imprisonment or a $4500 fine and disqualification for six months or more.

Curtis' lawyer Samuel Moore entered the pleas on his behalf.

He asked for a referral to restorative justice and that the matter be moved to court in Rotorua where Curtis is based.

Judge Tiffany Cooper granted his requests and remanded Curtis on bail.

He will reappear before the court next year for sentencing.

Curtis had earlier missed a court date while recovering at home from the crash.

He had released a statement the day earlier apologising for what happened.

"I made a devastating mistake, and I'll have to live with the consequences and do what I can to address the harm caused. I am deeply sorry," he said.

"My thoughts are with the injured taxi driver and his family."