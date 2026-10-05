New Zealand Hollywood actor Cliff Curtis has been charged with driving under the influence after a car crash on Auckland's waterfront.

The actor released a statement through a public relations company after the crash, saying he had been hospitalised with internal injuries after the collision in late September.

After the collision, Curtis assisted the other injured parties with first aid until emergency services arrived, it said.

"I am deeply saddened by this incident. My thoughts are with those who were hurt, and their families at this time," he said.

Police have confirmed a 58-year-old man has been summonsed for reckless driving and driving with excess blood alcohol.

He will appear in Auckland District Court later this month.

Curtis was in the media earlier this year after he, fellow actor Jason Momoa, and director Taika Waititi, acquired the Auckland-based film studio Studio West in a bid to bring more jobs and Polynesian-led storytelling to the country.

The studio, set up in 1997, was previously owned and operated by Enki Enterprises' Kay and Glenn Howe, who say they're excited to pass the baton to Āriki Group - a group invested in the growth of the industry.

Curtis has appeared in a number of movies both locally and overseas including Once Were Warriors and more recently James Cameron's Avatar franchise.