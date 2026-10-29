Labour has released its 2026 manifesto, titled What Better Means for New Zealand, collating the policies its offering this election.

The 101-page document states that 'better' means: lower power bills, affordable healthcare, good jobs, growing the economy, a fair go and "real action" on the cost of living.

"This election is about the cost of living. Christopher Luxon promised to fix it. He hasn't," Labour leader Chris Hipkins said.

"People are working hard and still going backwards. Everything costs more. Food and fuel prices are soaring, power bills are up nearly 30%, and GP fees are up 21% .

"New Zealand can't afford three more years of National."

Most of the party's policies have already been announced, but the document lists them in one place, and provides all their specific commitments from restoring pay equity legislation to restoring the gateway test, referring to the distinction between an employee and a contractor.

Its key promises were focused on the cost of living, highlighting their plans to cap public transport fares, remove upfront solar costs, ban price gouging, cut student loan balances, and provide three free GP visits a year.

"Getting the cost of living under control will be my number one priority as your next prime minister," Hipkins said.

There were also sections on jobs, healthcare, the economy, Māori opportunity, and foreign affairs.

The party said it would "end the health hiring freeze" and "require Pharmac to proactively seek out medicines New Zealanders need".

In promising to lower everyday bills, Labour said it would "begin a review of structural reform of the electricity market in our first 100 days and introduce legislation to enact reform within six months".

It would also "ban total-remuneration contracts in our first year so employer KiwiSaver contributions are genuinely additional".

In a section on homes, it promises to "work towards eliminating homelessness" and "set a clear goal to reduce rough sleeping", as well as "regulate property managers to ensure that neither tenants nor landlords are exploited".

Labour said it would reinstate Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki act, "so tamariki Māori and rangatahi remain connected to whānau, whakapapa and identity".

It will also require school boards to give effect to Te Tiriti and put Māori wards on the same footing as other council wards.

In education, Labour wants to lift achievement in English and maths "while building critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving," and pause curriculum changes that haven't been implemented yet, "giving schools breathing room and experts time to assess what should proceed".

Labour would also "move away from excessive standardisation and high-stakes testing."

Its section on law and order promises to keep the ban on gang patches in place, review legal aid funding and reduce the number of victims of crime by introducing evidence-based crime prevention and early intervention programmes that tackle the causes of offending.

On immigration, Labour promises to set clear, long-term goals through a government policy statement, and require people to spend four years in New Zealand before qualifying for permanent residence.

The section on climate change said it would work with industry to increase bioenergy, offshore wind and geothermal generation, reinstate the ban on offshore oil and gas exploration, and reiterated the coalition's proposed LNG import facility won't proceed under Labour.

It promises to restore same day enrolment, and introduce a mandatory code of conduct and register of paid lobbyists.

On trade and foreign affairs, Labour would "maintain strong, constructive, and respectful relationships with both the United States and China" and "work with Pacific partners to advance the Blue Pacific Ocean of Peace".

It would also introduce economic sanctions on Israel and intervene in support of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice under the Genocide Convention.

"Every commitment in our plan is costed and funded," Hipkins said.

"We'll work within the same Budget allowances as National, but make different choices about what matters most to families."