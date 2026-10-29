Police are appealing to the public for help to identify a man was found dead at a North Auckland beach on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Big Manly Beach, Whangaparāoa, about 12.50pm after a member of the public discovered the dead man.

"Someone in the community will know who this man is. Police want to establish his identity and locate his next of kin," Acting Inspector Megan Goldie of Waitematā CIB said.

Goldie described the man as Caucasian with brown hair and a beard, and believed to be aged between 30 and 40.

"He was found wearing a grey t-shirt, black shorts, black running shoes, and black socks."

She said inquiries were ongoing.

"If you believe you know this man, or you have information which may help us identify him, please contact Police through 105 online or by phone, referencing file number P068089657."

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.